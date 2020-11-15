Local police reports for Killeen, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights and Lampasas

Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 was reported at 1:04 a.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South 2nd Street.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 11:03 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of 56th Street.
Interference with duties of a public servant was reported at 1 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of North 56th Street.
Narcotics investigation was reported at 6:06 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Andover Drive and West Drive.
Violation of parole warrant was reported at 8:34 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Aggravated assault was reported at 9 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:20 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of North 18th Street.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 11:15 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Bryce Avenue and North 2nd Street.
Copperas Cove
Assault with bodily injury-family violence and emergency medical detention was reported at 12:21 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Wanda Street.
Sexual assault was reported at 12:54 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 3:06 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of North 1st Street.
Unattended death was reported at 3:13 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault by contact-family violence was reported at 3:27 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Westview Lane.
Assistance from another agency recovering a stolen vehicle, wrong/fictitious/altered/ or obscured license plate which led to an arrest at 3:52 a.m. Saturday for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 under 1 gram, forgery of a government document, two warrants from the Copperas Cove Municipal Court, no drivers license and failure to maintain financial responsibility with assistance from another agency administrative release violator in the 300 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 6:37 a.m. Saturday for an arrest warrant for possession of marijuana under 2 ounces in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest was made at 6:51 a.m. Saturday for an arrest warrant for assault causing bodily injury-family violence in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A accident was reported at 10:13 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Canvasback Court.
Assault with bodily injury-family violence and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:59 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Hickory Circle.
Theft was reported at 1:39 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Meggs Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:03 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 2:36 p.m. Saturday with assistance from another agency for failure to appear theft of property in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 2:36 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assistance from another agency with recovering a stolen vehicle was reported at 2:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Disorderly conduct-public affray was reported at 3:08 p.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of Jacob Street.
Disorderly conduct-public affray was reported at 3:40 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of West Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 5:15 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of West Avenue B.
Found property was reported at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Sandy Court.
Interference with child custody was reported at 7:07 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Marston Street.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and possession of tobacco by minor was reported at 10:48 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North 1st Street.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department doesn’t release blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:50 a.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of South US Highway 281.
An arrest was made at 3:56 a.m. Saturday for no drivers license, possession of drug paraphernalia and evading arrest/detention with vehicle in the 1100 block of Farm to Market 2942.
Reckless driver was reported at 5:23 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East 4th Street.
Reckless driver was reported at 8:43 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Arnold Street.
An accident was reported at 11:35 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of East 2nd Street.
An arrest was made at 10:24 p.m. Saturday for driving while intoxicated with a child passenger in the 300 block of West 6th Street.
Compiled by Cade Smith
