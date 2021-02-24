Killeen
A city warrant was reported at 1:18 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of North 12th Street.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 2:09 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of South College Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4 a.m. Tuesday in the 5900 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A city warrant was reported at 4:10 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Schwald Road and Tracey Ann Lane.
Assault by contact was reported at 9:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Valley Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Hinkle Avenue.
A pedestrian walking on a roadway was reported at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of North College Street and West Avenue D.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Flintstone Circle.
A city warrant was reported at 8:01 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and Massey Street.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 8:01 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection Sprott Avenue and North Second Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:03 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Root Avenue and West Rancier Avenue.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 8:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Lisa Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Failure to display a driver’s license was reported at 10:37 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Fort Hood Street and Industrial Avenue.
Copperas Cove
Found property was reported at 7:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Unattended death was reported at 9:42 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Rhonda Lee Street.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:17 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South 17th Street.
Theft was reported at 11:31 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 1:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Summers Road.
Theft was reported at 2:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of West Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 4:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Disorderly conduct was reported twice at 4:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North First Street.
Reckless damage was reported at 4:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North First Street.
Unattended death was reported at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Magnolia Avenue.
Assault by threat was reported at 7:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Margaret Lee Street.
An arrest was made at 8:57 p.m. Tuesday for suspicion of harassment with continuous electronic communications in the 1200 block of Phil Avenue.
A welfare concern was reported at 11:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West Reagan Avenue.
Mail theft was reported at 11:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Ryan Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 11:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of Farm to Market Road 2657.
Harker Heights
There were no reports from the Harker Heights Police Department on Wednesday.
Lampasas
Burglary of a building was reported at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of East Fourth Street.
A disturbance was reported at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West North Avenue.
