Killeen
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 1:36 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of North 46th Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:30 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:03 a.m. Friday in the 3200 block of Lake Inks Avenue.
Misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 12:05 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:28 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Houston Street.
A terroristic threat was reported at 12:30 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of North 20th Street.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 2 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Florence Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:57 p.m. Friday at the intersection of East Dean Avenue and North Second Street.
Violation of a parole warrant was reported at 4:51 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
No driver’s license was reported at 6:40 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Blake Street and South 10th Street.
Misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 8:05 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 10:06 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Davis Avenue and North W.S. Young Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 10:40 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of South Fourth Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:52 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Priest Drive and West Hallmark Avenue.
Copperas Cove
There was no report from Friday from the department.
Harker Heights
The police department does not release a blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
Fraud was reported at 11:56 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft was reported at 1:35 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
An arrest was made at 9:22 p.m. Friday for suspicion of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 900 block of West Fourth Street.
Loud music was reported at 10:20 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Suspicious activity was reported at 10:55 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
