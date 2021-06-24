Killeen
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:24 a.m. Wednesday in the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Central Texas Expressway.
- Solicitation by pedestrians was reported at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the intersection of East Central Texas Expressway and Trimmier Road.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Violation of probation warrant was reported at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
- Driving while license suspended was reported at 1:29 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of Henderson Street and West Rancier Avenue.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 4:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 4:36 p.m. Wednesday on West Central Texas Expressway.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Alamo Avenue.
Copperas Cove
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 1:36 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West Highway 190.
- Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported at 6:51 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North 23rd Street.
- Theft was reported at 7:35 a.m. Wednesday in the intersection of Zaley Drive and East Blancas Street.
- Assault of a family/household member, impede breath/circulation was reported at 12:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court.
- An arrest was made at 1:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Atkinson Avenue for charges filed with Travis County Sheriff’s office.
- Indecency with a child was reported at 1:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Theft under $30,000 was reported at 3:18 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of North Main Street.
- Assault by contact, family violence was reported at 5:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Isabelle Drive.
- Theft of a firearm, forgery, credit card abuse was reported at 6:56 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Jesse Drive.
- Assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 9:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Barber Drive.
Harker Heights
- Theft was reported at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- An arrest was made at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Pan American Drive on suspicion of theft.
Lampasas
- A suspicious person was reported at 12:02 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
- A suspicious person was reported at 12:59 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
- A reckless driver was reported at 7:59 a.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- A reckless driver was reported at 12:47 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 1:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of College Street.
- A reckless driver was reported at 4:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of South U.S. Highway 183.
- An arrest was made at 6:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East 9th Street on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- A disturbance was reported at 8:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
- Disorderly conduct was reported at 11:54 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
