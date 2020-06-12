Killeen
Theft from a person was reported at 12:39 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Duncan Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Anna Lee Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9:15 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Trimmier Road.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 10:20 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 10:47 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Priest Drive.
Shoplifting was reported at noon Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 12:25 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Shoplifting was reported at 12:47 p.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1:06 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 7 p.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of Gateway Drive.
Copperas Cove
Striking a highway fixture or landscaping was reported at 6:15 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Bowen Avenue and Karen Street.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 6:22 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Halstead Avenue.
Assisting the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office was reported at 8:04 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South First Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 9:36 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Farm to Market Road 3046.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10:36 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assisting the Aurora, Co. Police Department was reported at 11:50 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:15 p.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 8:58 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Reagan Avenue.
Harker Heights
Harassment was reported at 12:40 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Lampasas
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:02 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of East Fifth Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 12:03 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East Fourth Street.
Theft was reported at 9:44 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 10:44 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of West First Street.
An arrest was made at 11:35 a.m. Thursday for a Lampasas Police Department warrant in the 1200 block of East Fourth Street.
An accident was reported at 12:42 p.m. Thursday on South U.S. Highway 183.
An accident was reported at 2:39 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of North U.S. Highway 281.
Harassment was reported at 8:19 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of North Summer Street.
