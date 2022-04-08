Killeen
- Theft from a person was reported at 8 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Connell Drive.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 8:46 a.m. Thursday in the 5300 block of Austin Lane.
- Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 11:16 a.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 11:52 a.m. Thursday in the 3900 block of Hereford Lane.
- City warrant for another agency was reported at 12:45 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of Clear Creek and Elms Road.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:48 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Fairview Drive.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 4 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of West Rancier Avenue.
- Theft misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 4:33 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 4:40 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of 48th Street.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the 5900 block of Flat Slate Drive.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 5:59 p.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Shoemaker Drive.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 3100 block of 38th Street.
- Resisting arrest or search was reported at 10:25 p.m. Thursday in the 3200 block of Valencia Drive.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 11:28 p.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of Zephyr Road.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:50 p.m. Thursday in the 5500 block of Spring Valley Drive.
Copperas Cove
- An arrest was made at 12:16 a.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of East Business Highway 190 for public intoxication.
- An arrest was made at 6:19 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E for interference with an emergency request for assistance, criminal mischief under $750.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 8:35 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Dixon Circle.
- Sexual assault of a child was reported at 8:40 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- An open investigation was reported at 12:21 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Hobby Road.
- Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 1:06 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
- Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 1:15 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
- Disorderly conduct, public affray, assault with bodily injury was reported at 1:15 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 5:24 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Velma Avenue.
- Assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 5:45 p.m. in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence was reported at 6:59 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of South 21st Street.
- Organized retail theft was reported at 8:51 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Assault by contact was reported at 8:52 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of North Main Street.
Harker Heights
- Harker Heights Police Department police reports were not available Friday morning.
Lampasas
- Disorderly conduct was reported at 10:27 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Credit card abuse was reported at 11:52 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
- Suspicious person was reported at 1:31 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South Key Avenue.
- Theft was reported at 1:58 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of East Avenue D.
- Reckless driver was reported at 3:39 p.m. Thursday in the 7000 block of North U.S. Highway 183.
- Suspicious person was reported at 3:41 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of West Avenue C.
- Assault was reported at 8 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of East 3rd Street.
- Disturbance was reported at 9:02 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East 1st Street.
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 9:56 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of West FM 580.
