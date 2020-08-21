Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Aggravated assault was reported at 12:17 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Public intoxication was reported at 1:31 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Green Avenue and North 10th Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 3 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Jennifer Drive,
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 5 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Linda Lane.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 11 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
City warrant was reported at 3:02 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of North College Street and West Young Avenue.
Forgery was reported at 6:11 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
Assault by contact-family violence was reported at 12:59 a.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Live Oak Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle and theft of a firearm was reported at 8:55 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Eagle Trail.
Found property was reported at 9:01 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block West Avenue B.
Hinder secure creditor was reported at 12:19 p.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 1:51 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of West Highway 190.
Assault causing bodily injury-family violence and assault by contact-family violence was reported at 2:25 p.m. in the 500 block of North 1st Street.
Theft was reported at 7:01 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Dewald Street.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 7:44 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Mary Street,
Robbery, terroristic threat of family or household and disorderly conduct-public affray was reported at 8:03 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Marlee Circle.
Assault with bodily injury-family violence choking was reported at 9:52 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Chestnut Drive,
Welfare concern was reported at 10:32 p.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Live Oak.
Welfare concern was reported at 10:57 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Highland Drive.
Harker Heights
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Property theft was reported at 6:13 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Robin Lane.
Aggravated robbery was reported to have occurred between the hours of 9:50 p.m. and 10 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Dove Lane.
Assistance from another agency was reported at 5:57 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Lampasas
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:56 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Domestic disturbance was reported at 12;38 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of South Rice Street.
Reckless driver was reported at 1:06 p.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of South US Highway 281.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 4:52 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of North Key Avenue.
Suspicious person was reported at 4:57 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of South Willis Street,
Suspicious person was reported at 5:39 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of East Central Texas Expressway,
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.