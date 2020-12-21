Killeen
A city warrant was reported at 12:48 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Jennifer Drive and West Jasper Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:17 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North Gilmer Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North W.S. Young Drive.
Interference with an emergency request was reported at 7:14 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of North Eighth Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 11 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Dimple Street.
A criminal warrant arrest was reported at 3:50 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 4:07 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Pixton Drive.
Shoplifting was reported at 5:20 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 6:50 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 9 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Linda Lane.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 10:34 p.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:14 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Westview Lane.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 2:34 a.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of East Business Highway 190.
Unattended death was reported at 7:28 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Nelson Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:20 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 9:20 a.m. Sunday for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 12:10 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Craig Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 12:32 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Lee Street.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 4:54 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Suja Lane.
An arrest was made at 6:44 p.m. Sunday for suspicion of failure to appear and possession of marijuana in the 400 block of East Avenue A.
A welfare concern was reported at 9:34 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Mary Street.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:34 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Mary Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 11:12 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of North Main Street.
Harker Heights
Theft of a firearm was reported at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 14 in the 800 block of Indian Trail.
A stolen vehicle was reported at 9:56 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Oak Trails.
Found property was reported at 2:45 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Bob White Lane.
Sexual assault was reported at 3 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Beeline Lane.
Assisting another agency was reported at 2:08 a.m. Sunday in the 4700 block of the Interstate Highway 14 frontage road.
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 2:38 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Chaucer Lane.
An arrest was made at 2:15 p.m. Sunday for a pardon parole warrant in the 200 block of North Ann Boulevard.
Theft was reported at 5:23 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Preswick Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:06 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 7:03 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Stonewall Ridge.
Credit card abuse was reported at 8:44 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A warrant arrest was made at 12:09 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of South Ann Boulevard.
Lampasas
Loud music was reported at 12:57 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Avenue G.
A disturbance was reported at 1:17 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Third Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 3:03 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
