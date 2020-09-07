Killeen
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:55 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Wyoming Street.
Deadly conduct was reported at 4 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:02 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Illinois Avenue and Trimmier Road.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of El Dorado Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:13 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Patriotic Street.
Shoplifting was reported at 9 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 9:07 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Myrl Street and North Eighth Street.
Failure to identify was reported at 9:09 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
A welfare concern was reported at 2:37 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Truman Avenue.
An arrest was made at 3:51 a.m. Sunday for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in the 100 block of West Truman Avenue.
An accident was reported at 4 a.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 4:26 a.m. Sunday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assisting the Killeen Police Department was reported at 12:41 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Holly Street.
Parking time limit was reported at 1:11 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of South 15th Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 1:36 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest was made at 8:10 p.m. Sunday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 2000 block of Urbantke Lane.
A welfare concern was reported at 8:21 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Constitution Drive.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 8:41 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 10:27 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Carothers Street.
An arrest was made at 10:58 p.m. Sunday for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190.
A runaway was reported at 11:14 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road.
Harker Heights
No report was available from Harker Heights on Monday.
Lampasas
Theft was reported at 9:53 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 2:36 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 8:04 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of South Willis Street.
Loud music was reported at 8:39 p.m. Sunday on Samac Lane.
Domestic disturbance was reported at 9:58 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 10:04 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft was reported at 10:16 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North Chestnut Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 11:32 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Seventh Street.
Compiled by Hunter King
