Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Deadly conduct-discharges firearm towards a habitation, building, or person was reported on Friday at 12:35 a.m. in the 2900 block of Illinois Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported on Friday at 1:45 a.m. in the 3600 block of Malibu Lane.
A warrant was executed on Friday at 4:35 a.m. in the 400 block of Hallmark Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 9 a.m. on Friday in the 2100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 11:09 a.m. on Friday in the intersection of East Central Texas Expressway and South W.S. Young Drive.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported on Friday at 3:06 p.m. in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Disorderly conduct affray was reported on Friday at 9 p.m. in the 900 block of West Green Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on Friday at 9:07 p.m. at the intersection of Muir Drive and North 38th Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported on Saturday at 12:20 a.m. in the 2300 block of Dickens Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported on Saturday at 1:45 a.m. at the intersection of East Central Expressway and South W.S. Young Drive.
Copperas Cove
There were no police reports in Copperas Cove on Friday.
Harker Heights
There were no police reports in Harker Heights on Friday.
Lampasas
A disturbance was reported on Friday at 12:55 a.m. in the 100 block of North Arnold Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported on Friday at 1:16 a.m. in the 200 block of Naruna Road.
Criminal mischief was reported on Friday at 10:33 a.m. in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
Suspicious activity was reported on Friday at 11:06 a.m. in the 2100 block of Rocky Mountain Drive
A minor accident was reported on Friday at 3:30 p.m. in the 200 block of North Key Avenue. There were no injuries reported.
A minor accident was reported on Friday at 7:39 p.m. in the 700 block of Brown Street. There were no injuries reported.
A suspicious vehicle was reported on Friday at 8:50 p.m. on Dana Drive.
A suspicious vehicle was reported on Friday at 10:17 p.m. in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious vehicle was reported on Friday at 10:31 p.m. in the 2300 block of West F.M. 580.
Suspicious activity was reported on Friday at 11:26 p.m. in the 600 block of South College Street.
