Killeen
Criminal mischief was reported at 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Alamo Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3:33 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 5:01 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A city warrant was reported at 9:35 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of North Second Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of South Twin Creek Drive.
Failure to identify was reported at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Aggravated assault was reported at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Coffield and Evetts.
Fraud was reported at 4:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of Second Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 5:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A city warrant was reported at 8:23 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Florence Road and Central Texas Expressway.
A criminal warrant arrest was reported at 10:49 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Charisse Street.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:09 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Middleton Street and Wood Avenue.
Copperas Cove
Attempted burglary of a habitation was reported at 12:18 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Blanket Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 6:48 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:33 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Found property was reported at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault by contact was reported at 8:31 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South Third Street.
Fraud was reported at 9:08 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Robertson Avenue.
An arrest was made at 9:38 a.m. Tuesday for suspicion of assault with bodily injury in the 900 block of Fritz Court.
Sexual assault of a child was reported at 9:49 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Illegal dumping was reported at 10:43 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Judy Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:31 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Credit card abuse of an elderly victim was reported at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A welfare concern was reported at 12:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Robertson Avenue.
An accident was reported at 12:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Oak Street.
Fraud was reported at 1:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Assisting the Bell County Sheriff’s Office was reported at 2:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Harassment was reported at 3:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Theft was reported at 3:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Collins Avenue.
An accident was reported at 5:32 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of North First Street and Lutheran Church Road.
An arrest was made at 9:04 p.m. Tuesday for suspicion of failure to identify a fugitive in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of Dennis Street.
Harker Heights
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Assisting another agency was reported at 12:22 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Valley Road.
Theft was reported at 9:08 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest was made at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday for suspicion of assault with family violence in the 200 block of Oak Trails Drive.
An arrest was made at 2:10 a.m. Wednesday for outstanding warrants in the 1700 block of South Ann Boulevard.
A robbery was reported at 3:08 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 5:21 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Rustling Oaks Drive.
Lampasas
An arrest was made at 8:38 a.m. Tuesday for suspicion of assault causing bodily injury and possession of marijuana in the 400 block of East Seventh Street.
Fraud was reported at 9:44 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of East Fifth Street.
An accident was reported at 12:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Big Divide Road.
Suspicious activity was reported at 3:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South Chestnut Street.
An arrest was made at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday for a pardons and paroles warrant in the 1700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A suspicious person was reported at 9:37 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South Main Street.
