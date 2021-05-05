Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Criminal mischief was reported at 2:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
- Driving while licensed suspended was reported at 10:29 a.m. Tuesday in the intersection of North College Street and West Dunn Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at noon Tuesday in the 800 block of North Park Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of West Dean Avenue.
- Walking in the roadway where a sidewalk provided was reported at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North Gray Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Bremser Avenue.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of Bade Court.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 8:16 p.m. Tuesday in the 3700 block of Malibu Lane.
- Criminal warrant arrest was reported at 11 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of North 2nd Street and West Green Avenue.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 11:53 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of Cantabrian Drive and Valencia Drive.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 5100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 3900 block of Captain Drive.
- Narcotics investigation was reported at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 1:42 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Shoemaker Drive.
Copperas Cove
- Assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 12:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Marilyn Drive.
- Assault by contact was reported at 2:58 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North 1st Street.
- An accident was reported at 5:29 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An arrest was made at 6:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of South 23rd Street on a charge of possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram.
- Indecency with a child, sexual conduct, sodomy was reported at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue.
- An accident was reported at 12:33 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Williams Street.
- Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 1:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Suja Lane.
- Emergency medical detention was reported at 2:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Grace Louis Circle.
- Assault by contact was reported at 3:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of North Main Street.
- Disorderly conduct was reported at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Arson was reported at 4:33 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 7:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Phyllis Drive.
- An accident was reported at 7:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An arrest was made at 11:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Street on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle and driving while intoxicated.
Harker Heights
- Harker Heights police reports were not available Wednesday.
Lampasas
- A disturbance was reported at 12:16 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North Race Street.
- A suspicious person was reported at 10:31 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
- A reckless driver was reported at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Barnes Street.
- Theft was reported at 12:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Criminal trespassing was reported 2:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
- Assault was reported at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West 6th Street.
- Assault by threat was reported at 3:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East 4th Street.
