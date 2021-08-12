Killeen
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 6:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 3600 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Burglary of a habitation, forced entry was reported at 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Royal Crest Drive.
- A narcotics investigation was reported at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of Pebble Drive.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made at 10:12 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Florence Road.
- Theft was reported at 2:44 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Possession of a controlled substance group 1 was reported at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 6:39 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of Church Street and South College Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of Harbour Avenue and North 16th Street.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 8:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Jefferis Avenue.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 8000 block of 46th Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance group 1 was reported at 11:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of West Jasper Drive.
Copperas Cove
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 12:09 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of South 9th Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 1:28 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of South 9th Street.
- Assault by contact, family violence was reported at 2:47 a.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Coy Drive.
- Theft was reported at 9:46 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
- A fleet accident was reported at 3:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of North 1st Street.
- Harassment was reported at 3:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Mickan Street.
- An arrest was made at 7:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Liberation Lane on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
Harker Heights
- Harker Heights police reports were not available Thursday.
Lampasas
- A prowler was reported at 12:56 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North Ridge Street.
- A reckless driver was reported at 7:38 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
- Theft was reported at 12:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A disturbance was reported at 12:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South Main Street.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 5:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
- A suspicious person was reported at 11:29 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South Western Street.
