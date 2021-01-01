Killeen
Duty on striking a highway fixture or landscaping was reported at 12:31 a.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Zephyr Road.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 1:03 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Dugger Circle and Zephyr Road.
Burglary of a building was reported at 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of Lake Road.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 1:58 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:09 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North 10th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Adams Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 4:17 p.m. Thursday in the 4100 block of Lake Road.
Aggravated assault was reported at 10 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Hall Avenue and North 10th Street.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 10:24 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of American Legion Road and South Second Street.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 11:09 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South Twin Creek Drive.
Copperas Cove
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10:05 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of South 11th Street.
Theft was reported at 10:52 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 12:20 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Avenue A.
Burglary of a building was reported at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
An arrest was made at 1:33 p.m. Thursday for suspicion of assault causing bodily injury in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Theft was reported at 3:01 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of South 27th Street.
An accident was reported at 4:44 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Highway Avenue.
An accident was reported at 5:43 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Bonnie Lane.
An accident was reported at 6:42 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 7:10 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Casa Drive.
An accident was reported at 9:16 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 10:39 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South Seventh Street.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 10:49 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of South Fifth Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 11:25 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South 25th Street.
An accident and driving while intoxicated were reported at 11:28 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Hill Street.
Harker Heights
There was no report from Harker Heights on Friday.
Lampasas
An accident was reported at 9:27 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of West Farm to Market Road 580.
A reckless driver was reported at 9:46 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Naruna Road.
Assault was reported at 10:53 a.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Diamond Ridge Drive.
Fireworks were reported at 9:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of West Avenue B.
Fireworks were reported at 10:17 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Brook Street.
Fireworks were reported at 10:56 p.m. Thursday at Fourth Street and Howe Street.
An arrest was made at 11:28 a.m. Thursday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a child passenger in the 1200 block of Old Convent Road.
Fireworks were reported at 11:37 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of East Avenue H.
