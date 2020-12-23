Killeen
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 3:09 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 5:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Industrial Boulevard.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Quail Circle.
A terroristic threat was reported at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 3200 block of Longview Drive.
Forgery was reported at 1:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 3:38 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North 10th Street.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
Aggravated assault was reported at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of West Dean Avenue.
Aggravated assault was reported at 9:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Toledo Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 10:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue.
Copperas Cove
Burglary of a vehicle and theft of a firearm were reported at 12:16 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Judy Lane.
An arrest was made at 12:28 a.m. Tuesday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 3600 block of Big Divide Road.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 5:22 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Margaret Lee Street.
An arrest was made at 6:03 a.m. Tuesday for suspicion of assault by contact in the 700 block of Constitution Drive.
An arrest was made at 6:21 a.m. Tuesday for suspicion of assault with bodily injury in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest was made at 8:37 a.m. Tuesday for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in the 500 block of North Main Street.
An accident was reported at 9:18 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Unattended death was reported at 9:44 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Industrial Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Bowden Avenue.
Mail theft was reported at 12:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Avenue D.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 12:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road.
An accident was reported at 1:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Robertson Avenue.
Assisting the Killeen Police Department was reported at 3:16 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Casa Drive.
Theft was reported at 3:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Found property was reported at 4:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Bowden Avenue.
Found property was reported at 6:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Judy Lane.
Harker Heights
There were no reports from Harker Heights on Wednesday.
Lampasas
Harassment was reported at 12:02 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Old Georgetown Road.
Harassment was reported at 12:17 a.m. Tuesday on Alexander Lane.
Theft was reported at 10:22 a.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market Road 580.
Harassment was reported at 10:32 a.m. Tuesday on North U.S. Highway 183.
An accident was reported at 11:49 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 1:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
Suspicious activity was reported at 5:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A reckless driver was reported at 9:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
