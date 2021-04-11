Killeen
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:10 a.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:20 a.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of Victoria Circle.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:44 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 8:51 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Little Avenue.
Aggravated assault was reported at 10:20 a.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of Victoria Circle.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Deadly conduct was reported at 5:53 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of 38th Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 7:22 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Skyline Avenue.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 7:34 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Rocky Lane and West Rancier Avenue.
A criminal warrant arrest was reported at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of Lake Road.
Aggravated assault was reported at 9 p.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of Lake Road.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of Lake Road.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 9:40 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of 28th Street.
Copperas Cove
There was no report from the Copperas Cove Police Department on Sunday.
Harker Heights
The police department does not release a blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
An arrest was made at 12:46 a.m. Saturday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated at the intersection of South Key Avenue and Vine Street.
An accident was reported at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Campbell Street and East Avenue J.
An arrest was made at 11:45 a.m. Saturday for a Copperas Cove Police Department warrant in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 5:37 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East Fourth Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 6:49 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Cloud Street.
Theft was reported at 7:59 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of South Broad Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 10:02 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 11:33 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of West Fourth Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.