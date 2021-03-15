Killeen
Theft of a vehicle was reported at midnight Sunday in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:01 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Cascade Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:50 a.m. Sunday on Interstate Highway 14.
Duty on striking a highway fixture or landscape was reported at 4 a.m. Sunday in the 5900 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 5 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Willow Springs Road.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:50 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Eighth Street.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 11 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of North 38th Street and Westcliff Road.
Resisting arrest or search was reported at 12:42 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of York Avenue and Adams Avenue.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 6:50 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of North College Street.
Public intoxication was reported at 7:45 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A criminal warrant arrest was reported at 10:17 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North W.S. Young Drive.
Copperas Cove
There was no report from Copperas Cove on Monday.
Harker Heights
A warrant arrest was made at 10:41 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Found property was reported at 12:21 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
A warrant arrest was made at 1:35 p.m. Sunday on East Central Texas Expressway.
A stolen vehicle was reported at 2:18 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Indian Trail.
Lampasas
An accident was reported at 10:08 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 12:41 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:52 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Bridge Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 2:21 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of East Avenue J.
A reckless driver was reported at 3:23 p.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
An accident was reported at 4:53 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West Avenue B and North Porter Street.
An accident was reported at 7:36 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of South Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 7:46 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of South U.S. Highway 183.
