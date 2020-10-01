Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Aggravated assault was reported at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of 16th Street.
COPPERAS COVE
Assault with bodily injury-family violence was reported at 1:41 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Phil Avenue.
Parking time limit generally; exception 72 hour was reported at 1:45 a.m. 900 block Dryden Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:04 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Accident was reported at 9:16 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of South 23rd Street.
An arrest was made at 10:04 a.m. Wednesday for assault with bodily injury-family violence in the 500 block of Houston Street.
Prohibiting placement of material on utility structure was reported at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Lindsey Drive and Merle Drive.
An accident was reported at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 1:14 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Assault with bodily injury-family violence was reported at 2:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Violation of protective order was reported at 5:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 5:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Taylor Avenue.
An arrest was made at 5:08 p.m. Wednesday for assist another agency pardon and parole board administrative release violator, assist another agency capias after bond forfeiture criminal trespass habitation/superfund/infrastruction, capias after bond forfeiture evading arrest detention in the 400 block West Avenue B.
Criminal mischief and criminal mischief inconvenience was reported at 10:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Davie Lee Drive.
An arrest was made at 11:11 p.m. Wednesday for assault with bodily injury-family violence choking, theft from person in the 1300 block Snow Parnell Drive.
Assist from another agency was reported at 11:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department didn’t release a report on Wednesday.
Lampasas
Theft was reported at 12:16 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of North Broad Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 9:06 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block East 5th Street.
Assault was reported at 9:48 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South US Highway 281.
Suspicious activity was reported at 9:57 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Burglary of a building was reported at 10:59 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West 5th Street.
An arrest was made at 11;14 a.m. Wednesday for possession of controlled substance PG1 one gram, possession of Controlled Substance PG2 under one gram, possession dangerous drugs under 28 grams and fraudulent use/possession personal identification in the 1400 block of South Western Street.
Fraud was reported at 12:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East 4th Street.
An accident was reported at 12:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Plum Street.
An accident was reported at 1:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of South Key Avenue.
Domestic disturbance was reported at 5:53 p.m. Wednesday on Hillcrest Drive.
Reckless driver was reported at 7:21 p.m. Wednesday on East Highway 190.
Suspicious activity was reported at 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North Ridge Street.
Reckless driver was reported at 9:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of East 2nd Street.
