Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Thursday in the 1700 block of Old Florence Road.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:22 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Deadly conduct discharges firearm towards habitation, building, person was reported at 2:50 a.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Andover Road.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:45 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Burglary of a building no forced entry was reported at 6:50 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of South Twin Creek Drive.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 10:14 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Assault by contact was reported at noon Thursday in the 3300 block of Lake Road.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at noon Thursday in the 1600 East Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary of a habitation forced entry was reported at 12:20 p.m. in the 2000 block of Dickens Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 1 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Willow Spring Road.
Burglary of a building forced entry was reported at 1:20 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Willow Spring Road.
Theft misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 8:10 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 9:19 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Lowes Boulevard and Trimmier Road.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 9:49 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Root Avenue.
Aggravated assault was reported at 9:50 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of Lake Road.
Discharge of firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 9:50 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Root Avenue.
Copperas Cove
An accident was reported at 8 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of 1st Street and West Avenue B.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 9:33 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:34 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Dianne Drive.
An accident was reported at 10:32 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Hill Street.
An arrest was made at 1:25 p.m. Thursday for possession of marijuana under 2 ounces in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 3:33 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Hill Street.
An accident was reported at 2:03 p.m. in the 400 block of Constitution Drive.
Prohibited placement material on utility structure was reported at 2:32 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of Lindsey Drive.
An was reported at 2:51 p.m. in the 2200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft of a firearm, criminal mischief was reported at 2:59 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:59 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Attempted suicide was reported at 6:05 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Walt Morgan Circle.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:12 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Assault causing bodily injury-family violence was reported at 10:29 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 7th Street.
Harker Heights
Assault causes bodily injury family member was reported at 9:46 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Bonnie Drive.
Lampasas
Suspicious activity was reported at 12:43 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North Ridge Street.
An accident was reported at 7:09 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
An arrest was made at 7:44 a.m. Thursday for driving while intoxicated in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
Reckless driver was reported at noon Thursday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Suspicious person was reported at 1:43 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Northington Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:43 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
Shots fired was reported at 9:01 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of West Avenue A.
