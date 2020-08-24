Killeen
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:45 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Interference with child custody was reported at 1 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Washington Street.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 3:20 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Willow Springs Road.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5:18 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:44 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Nathan Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 1:15 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Dimple Street and West Avenue J.
Fraud was reported at 3:52 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Failure to display a driver’s license was reported at 6:09 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 9:48 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of East G Avenue and North 10th Street.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 1:22 a.m. Sunday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 2900 block of Settlement Road.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 1:34 a.m. Sunday in the 10 block of Willow Drive.
An accident was reported at 9:25 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of North First Street and West Avenue B.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:32 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of North Fourth Street.
An arrest was made at 10:48 a.m. Sunday for suspicion of failure to appear for assault causing bodily injury and failure to appear for furnishing the purchase of alcohol for a minor in the 300 block of North Fourth Street.
An arrest was made at 8:12 p.m. Sunday for suspicion of assault by contact in the 700 block of South 13th Street.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 10:53 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Patterson Street.
Harker Heights
An arrest was made at 3:04 a.m. Monday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Found property was reported at 5:34 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Verna Lee Boulevard.
Lampasas
An arrest was made at 1:29 a.m. Sunday for a Dallas County warrant in the 400 block of East Fourth Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 3:13 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Third Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 10:56 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of North Key Avenue.
Loud music was reported at 12:50 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of South Spring Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 8:21 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of West First Street.
An arrest was made at 8:46 p.m. for suspicion of assault causing bodily injury in the 1900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A reckless driver was reported at 8:56 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A disturbance was reported at 10:36 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
An arrest was made at 10:50 p.m. Sunday for suspicion of public intoxication in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 11:12 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
A noise disturbance was reported at 11:37 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of South Chestnut Street.
Assault was reported at 11:49 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.