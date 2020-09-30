Killeen
Criminal trespass was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 300 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
Burglary of a building was reported at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of West Jasper Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 5 a.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Andover Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Florence Road and West Voelter Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Mary Jane and Second Street.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Root Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Shoplifting was reported at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Resisting arrest or search was reported at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of North Gray Street and East Garrison Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 7:18 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Toliver Street and Alamo Avenue.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 7:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Massey Street.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 9:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Estelle Avenue.
Copperas Cove
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of Primrose Drive.
Assisting the Attorney General’s Office was reported at 4:18 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Found property was reported at 6:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of Wine Cup Road.
Theft was reported at 8:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Nauert Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of Primrose Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Heartland Avenue.
An accident was reported at 9:14 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Robertson Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault by contact was reported at 2:24 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 6:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Opal Lane.
An accident was reported at 6:38 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of North First Street and Courtney Lane.
Striking a highway fixture or landscaping was reported at 7:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 10:09 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Liberation Lane.
An arrest was made at 11:17 p.m. Tuesday for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in the 500 block of Judy Lane.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Harker Heights
Criminal trespass was reported at 12:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Yuma Trail.
An arrest was made at 9:55 p.m. Tuesday for suspicion of assault causing bodily injury in the 700 block of Cowhand Drive.
Lampasas
An arrest was made at 1:47 p.m. Tuesday for a Lampasas County warrant in the 100 block of West First Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Theft was reported at 2:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of South Key Avenue.
Fraud was reported at 3:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of County Road 1045.
A reckless driver was reported at 4:44 p.m. Tuesday on South U.S. Highway 281.
A reckless driver was reported at 5:20 p.m. Tuesday on South U.S. Highway 183.
