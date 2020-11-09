Killeen
Misdemeanor deadly conduct was reported at midnight Sunday in the 800 block of Carrie Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:13 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Williamson Drive.
Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 2:08 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of North Fort Hood Street and West Dean Avenue.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 2:15 a.m. Sunday in the 5900 block of Greengate Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 6:30 a.m. Sunday on Conder Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 9 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of North College Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Estelle Avenue.
Criminal trespass was reported at 9:46 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 9:53 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of South W.S. Young Drive and Zephyr Road.
Public intoxication was reported at 9:53 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of 18th Street and Harbour Avenue.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 11:30 p.m. Sunday on South Fort Hood Street.
Burglary of a building was reported at 11:52 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
Discharge of a gun in the city limits was reported at 2:10 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 7:13 a.m. Sunday for suspicion of assault with bodily injury in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Safe keeping was reported at 7:25 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Hughes Avenue.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 7:25 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Wayne Street.
An arrest was made at 7:42 a.m. Sunday for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in the 1400 block of Hughes Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10:14 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Avenue G.
A welfare concern was reported at 10:34 a.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Mountain Avenue.
A welfare concern was reported at 11:31 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:34 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Urbantke Lane.
An accident was reported at 11:51 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault by contact was reported at 1:15 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West Avenue B.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 4:21 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of North First Street.
Found property was reported at 4:54 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North First Street.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 6:42 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Cross Street.
An accident was reported at 7:42 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of North Main Street.
An arrest was made at 8:26 p.m. Sunday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 2000 block of North Main Street.
An accident was reported at 9:47 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Business Highway 190 and Leonhard Street.
Harker Heights
Driving with an invalid license was reported at 10:44 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Found property was reported at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Elbert Lane.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 8:54 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Crymes Lane.
An arrest was made at 1:34 a.m. Sunday for suspicion of public intoxication in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 2:10 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Found property was reported at 11:35 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
An arrest was made at 12:35 a.m. Monday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 300 block of Clore Road.
Lampasas
Theft was reported at 8:10 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of West Avenue E.
A reckless driver was reported at 10:37 a.m. Sunday on North U.S. Highway 183.
Suspicious activity was reported at 11:23 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of South Chestnut Street.
A disturbance was reported at 1:46 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Eighth Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 2:08 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious person was reported at 3:26 p.m. Sunday on Deb Lynn Avenue.
Theft was reported at 3:52 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of North Ridge Street.
