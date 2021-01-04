Killeen
Aggravated assault was reported at midnight Sunday in the 1300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at midnight Sunday in the 1300 block of Quail Circle.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:10 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Avenue A and North 10th Street.
A city warrant was reported at 1 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Quail Circle.
Evading arrest was reported at 5:20 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of North Fourth Street.
A city warrant was reported at 9 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of North College Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of South Twin Creek Drive.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of Water Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 6:40 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of 761st Tank Battalion Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:26 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Massey Street.
Unreasonable noise was reported at 10 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Lake Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:20 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of 12th Street.
Copperas Cove
Assault by contact was reported at 3:01 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Hill Street.
An arrest was made at 3:36 a.m. Sunday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 100 block of West Truman Avenue.
Theft was reported at 9:08 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Curry Avenue.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 11:11 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
General information was reported at 1:43 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Drive.
Assisting the Killeen Police Department was reported at 3:41 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Lutheran Church Road and Vernice Drive.
Attempted suicide was reported at 7:14 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of South 13th Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 7:56 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Harker Heights
An arrest was made at 2:27 a.m. Friday for suspicion of reckless driving in the 100 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest was made at 5:50 p.m. Friday for arrest warrants in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest was made at 2:31 a.m. Saturday for suspicion of public intoxication in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:51 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Commanche Drive.
Assisting another agency was reported at 4:58 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Juanita Drive.
An arrest was made at 9:36 p.m. Saturday for suspicion of public intoxication in the 300 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Aggravated assault was reported at 6:24 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Indian Trail.
Lampasas
Suspicious activity was reported at 1:32 a.m. Sunday on Lively Lane.
An arrest was made at 10:35 a.m. Sunday for suspicion of driving with an invalid license and possession of a controlled substance in the 500 block of College Street.
An arrest was made at 11:35 p.m. Sunday for suspicion of public intoxication in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
