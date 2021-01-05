Killeen
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 4 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of West Mary.
Theft of a bicycle was reported at 9 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Wisconsin Street.
Deadly conduct was reported at 6 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of North College Street.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Alamo Avenue.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 9:20 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of North College Street.
Copperas Cove
Found property was reported at 12:53 a.m. Monday in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 9:11 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Post Oak Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 11:16 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Constitution Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:51 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Meggs Street and South 11th Street.
Striking a highway fixture or landscaping was reported at 12:42 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Robertson Avenue.
Burglary of a building was reported at 12:48 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Cove Terrace.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 2:10 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of West Avenue B.
An accident was reported at 2:42 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 2:43 p.m. Monday for multiple arrest warrants in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A welfare concern was reported at 8:31 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Magnolia Avenue.
Theft was reported at 10:58 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Second Street.
Harker Heights
An arrest was made at 10:58 a.m. Monday for outstanding Harker Heights warrants in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Assisting another agency was reported at 12:22 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Valley Road.
Lampasas
A suspicious person was reported at 6:25 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of East Fourth Street.
Theft was reported at 8:55 a.m. Monday in the 1900 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:56 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Ridge Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 5:29 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of South Walnut Street.
Lost property was reported at 6:43 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Plum Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:17 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Fourth Street.
