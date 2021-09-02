Killeen
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 12:40 a.m. Wednesday in the intersection of 18th and East Rancier Avenue.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 12:55 a.m. Wednesday in the East Avenue A and North Second Street.
- Possession of controlled substance group 1 was reported at 2:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Illinois Avenue.
- Assault by contact was reported at 3:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Dean Avenue.
- Theft misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 1:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Theft from a person, not a pickpocket was reported at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Terrace Road.
Copperas Cove
- An arrest was made at 5:26 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E on a charge of assault causing bodily injury, family violence.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 9:44 a.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Walker Place Boulevard.
- An arrest was made at 10:53 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South 1st Street on a charge of criminal mischief.
- An arrest was made at 2:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Walt Morgan Circle on a charge of possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1. Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 2:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- An arrest was made at 3:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An arrest was made at 6:44 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Theft less than $2,500 was reported at 7:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Morris Drive.
- Assault by contact, family violence was reported at 11:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Skyline Drive.
Harker Heights
- A warrant arrest was made at 2:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Lampasas
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 9:02 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 1:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
- Shots fired was reported at 1:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Creek Street.
- Assault was reported at 2:03 p.m. Wednesday on Sue Ann Drive.
- Assault was reported at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Dent Street.
- A disturbance was reported at 2:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
- Harassment was reported at 4:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of South Hackberry Street.
- Harassment was reported at 6:42 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of McLean Street.
