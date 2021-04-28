Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Failure to yield the right of way to a police vehicle was reported at 1:00 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and Stewart Street.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:38 a.m. Tuesday at the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Unreasonable noise was reported at 4:04 a.m. Tuesday at the 700 block of Carrie Avenue.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 10:37 a.m. on Tuesday at the 300 block of Priest Drive.
Public intoxication was reported at 3:33 p.m. on Tuesday at the 900 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday at the 1300 block of West Jasper Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 9:25 p.m. on Tuesday at the 300 block of North Gilmer Street.
City warrant for Killeen Police Department was reported at 12:54 a.m. on Wednesday at the 2000 block of Nimitz.
Driving while license suspended, revoked, canceled, or denied, was reported at 1:16 a.m. on Wednesday at the 800 block of Stovall Ave.
Aggravated assault was reported at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the 300 block of Root Avenue.
Copperas Cove
Duty on striking fixture, highway, landscape reported at 7:52 a.m. on Tuesday in the 300 block of North First Street.
General information was reported at 8:57 a.m. on Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Criminal mischief inconvenience was reported at 10:34 a.m. on Tuesday in the 1200 block of South 15th Street.
Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 12:11 p.m. on Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An accident was reported at 12:32 p.m. on Tuesday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:59 p.m. on Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue. One juvenile was detained and released to a parent.
Accident, reckless driving was reported at 2:47 p.m. on Tuesday in the 800 block of U.S. Highway 190.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1300 block of Judy Lane.
Theft was reported at 5:48 p.m. on Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Runaway returned was reported at 6:39 p.m. on Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190. The runaway was detained and released to parent.
Welfare concern was reported at 8:13 p.m. on Tuesday in the 2000 block of West Avenue B.
Harker Heights
There were no reported incidents in Harker Heights on Tuesday.
Lampasas
Suspicious activity was reported at 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:14 a.m. on Tuesday in the 100 block of East Avenue D.
Harassment was reported at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Assault by threat was reported at 10:25 a.m. on Tuesday in the 300 block of East 4th Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 10:41 a.m. on Tuesday in the 600 block of North Hackberry Street.
Theft was reported at 11:02 a.m. o in the 200 block of east Avenue D.
Suspicious person was reported at 1:12 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1800 block of Diamond Ridge Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 2:47 p.m. on Tuesday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
Theft was reported at 3:14 p.m. on Tuesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Theft was reported at 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:27 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1200 block of West 3rd Street.
Harassment was reported at 4:48 p.m. on Tuesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A minor accident was reported at 5:33 p.m. on Tuesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
A prowler was reported at 10:17 p.m. on Tuesday in the 900 block of North Ridge Street.
