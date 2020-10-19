Killeen
Aggravated assault was reported at 12:13 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Fox Creek Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Stewart Street.
Violation of a probation warrant was reported at 1:26 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Dorcy Road and Searcy Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 6:54 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Aggravated assault was reported at 8 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Shoemaker Drive.
Indecent exposure was reported at 4:38 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Conder Street and Oak Hill Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:29 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of North Fort Hood Street and West Rancier Avenue.
Assault by contact was reported at 9 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Aggravated assault was reported at 9 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Botanical Drive.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 12:31 a.m. Sunday for suspicion of assault causing bodily injury in the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 4:51 a.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Lauren Street.
An arrest was made at 7:57 a.m. Sunday for suspicion of an accident involving damage to a vehicle in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An invalid license plate was reported at 11:52 a.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Ogletree Pass.
A welfare concern was reported at 4:06 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Carpenter Street.
Assisting the Belton Police Department was reported at 5:35 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Harker Heights
Theft was reported at 8:37 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Indian Trail Drive.
A theft citation was issued at 4:35 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Knights Way.
An arrest was made at 1:37 a.m. Sunday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 200 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest was made at 1:37 a.m. Sunday for suspicion of public intoxication in the 200 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:03 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Redwood Circle.
A citation was issued for possession of drug paraphernalia at 5 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Lampasas
Suspicious activity was reported at 12:14 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of North Ridge Street.
A noise disturbance was reported at 4:05 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South Ridge Street.
A runaway was reported at 7:14 a.m. Sunday on Goldman Street.
Theft was reported at 2:38 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Assault was reported at 8:20 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of North Spring Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 8:25 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 9:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Nix Road.
A noise disturbance was reported at 9:26 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Avenue B.
