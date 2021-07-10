Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Aggravated assault was reported at 1 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Terrace/W.S. Young Drive.
- Shoplifting was reported at 1:30 p.m. Friday at a grocery store in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 6 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of East Dean Avenue.
Copperas Cove
The Copperas Cove police department does not release a blotter on the weekends.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights police department does not release a blotter on the weekends.
Lampasas
- Fraud was reported at at 9:21 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
- An arrest was made under the suspicion of driving while under the influence at 5:21 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A reckless driver was reported at 9:32 p.m. Friday on Sue Ann Drive.
- A suspicious person was reported at 10:13 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:49 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Western Street.
Compiled by
Jack Dowling
