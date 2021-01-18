Killeen
Criminal mischief was reported at 1 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Public intoxication was reported at 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of 18th Street.
Failure to maintain financial responsibility was reported at 2:21 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Lake Ann Avenue and North 38th Street.
Shoplifting was reported at 10 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
A city warrant was reported at 10:09 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Hallmark Avenue.
Shoplifting was reported at 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:01 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of North College Street and West Rancier Avenue.
Failure to stop and give information was reported at 7:26 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:01 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:27 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of North Twin Creek Drive and Roy J. Smith Drive.
Evading arrest with a vehicle was reported at 11:20 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Lake Road and North 38th Street.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 12:02 a.m. Sunday for suspicion of failure to identify as a sex offender in the 1700 block of Pleasant Lane.
An accident was reported at 12:07 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Easy Street.
An arrest was made at 12:33 a.m. Sunday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 200 block of Easy Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:56 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North Fourth Street.
An arrest was made at 1:26 p.m. Sunday for suspicion of abandoning an endangered child in the 10 block of Karen Sue Circle.
Found property was reported at 2:11 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Coy Drive.
An arrest was made at 2:16 p.m. Sunday for suspicion of attempted aggravated kidnapping in the 200 block of Jason Drive.
Theft of a firearm was reported at 3:41 p.m. Sunday in the 10 block of Oakridge Drive.
An accident was reported at 5:05 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Farm to Market Road 2657 and West Highway 190.
Food stamps use, alter or transfer was reported at 5:51 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Cedar Grove Loop.
Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported at 5:52 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of South Third Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 6:21 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Hackberry Street.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 8:41 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported and an arrest was made at 11:29 p.m. Sunday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 1300 block of Georgetown Road.
Harker Heights
There was no police report from Harker Heights on Monday.
Lampasas
Suspicious activity was reported at 5:53 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Cloud Street.
Assault was reported at 11:56 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
An accident was reported at 12:46 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Ninth Street and South U.S. Highway 281.
Assault was reported at 1:14 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
An accident was reported at 1:34 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Fifth Street and Key Avenue.
Loud music was reported at 2:29 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South Porter Street.
A noise disturbance was reported at 3:50 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of West Fourth Street.
A noise disturbance was reported at 7:58 p.m. Sunday on Hollywood Drive.
A disturbance was reported at 8 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Shots fired was reported at 9:25 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East Fourth Street.
