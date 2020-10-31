Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Theft misdemeanor of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at 12:01 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:07 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of North College Street and West C Avenue.
Possession drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:52 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Rocky Lane and West Rancier Avenue.
Possession drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:42 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Hall Avenue and North 10th Street.
Theft misdemeanor other not specifically classified was reported at 2 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Root Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance group 1 was reported at 3:04 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of South WS Young Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 4:15 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of North WS Young Drive.
Theft misdemeanor other not specifically classified was reported at 5 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:30 a.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Employee theft misappropriation or misapplication of money was reported at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Harassment by threat was reported at 1:47 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Estelle Avenue.
Theft misdemeanor other not specifically classified was reported at 6;10 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 9:37 p.m. Thursday in the 4100 block of 10th Street.
Possession of marijuana under two ounces was reported at 9:50 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Boulevard and 28th Street.
Burglary of habitation forced entry was reported at midnight Friday in the 100 block of West Dunn Avenue.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 2:14 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Dimple Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
Emergency medical detention was reported at 3:37 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Dillon Avenue.
An accident was reported at 9:15 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of Willowbrook Street.
Criminal mischief and criminal trespass habitation was reported at 10:20 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Bridle Drive.
Possession of marijuana under two ounces was reported at 12:21 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 1:27 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Main Street.
Welfare concern and emergency medical detention was reported at 1200 block of Amthor Avenue.
Welfare concern was reported at 5:05 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Cresent Drive.
Welfare concern and assist another agency was reported at 5:13 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Big Divide Road.
An arrest was reported at 9:06 p.m. Friday for evade/arrest detention using vehicle, driving while intoxicated child passenger, evading arrest/detention, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana under two ounces and possession of alcohol beverage in motor vehicle in the 300 block of Constitution Drive.
Deadly conduct firearm was reported at 11:45 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of West Avenue B.
An accident was reported at 11:48 p.m. Friday at the intersection of North 1st Street and West Avenue B.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department doesn’t release crime blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
A structure fire was reported at 7:54 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of South Willis Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 12:44 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Deer Trail.
An accident was reported at 4:40 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South Pecan Street.
Reckless driver was reported at 5:35 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 5:46 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of West 1st Street.
A minor accident was reported at 7:10 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of South US Highway 281.
