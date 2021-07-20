Killeen
- Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Monday in the 18000 block of 8th Street.
- Aggravated assault was reported at midnight Monday in the 1200 block of Covey Lane.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 7 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 7:23 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Trimmier Road.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 8:53 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
- Theft was reported at 10:44 a.m. Monday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Assault by contact was reported at 11 a.m. Monday in the 3300 block of East Rancier.
- A narcotics investigation was reported at 12:27 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Florence Road.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Norris Avenue.
- Forgery was reported at 3:03 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
- Theft was reported at 4:26 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Theft was reported at 5:33 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 5:48 p.m. Monday in the 9000 block of 2nd Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:02 p.m. Monday in the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and French Street.
- Criminal mischief, class C, was reported at 7:45 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Trimmier Road.
- Criminal warrant arrest was reported at 8:30 p.m. Monday in the intersection of West Central Texas Expressway and West Jasper Drive.
- Public intoxication was reported at 10:50 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of North College Street.
Copperas Cove
- An arrest was made at 5:23 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- A warrant arrest was made at 12:43 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of North 1st Street.
- Manufacture, delivery of a controlled substance was reported at 3:19 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Theft under $750 was reported at 2:56 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of South Main Street.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 4:47 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Neff Drive.
- Duty on striking fixture, highway landscape was reported at 11:25 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Big Divide Road.
- An arrest was made at 11:59 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Robertson Avenue on a charge of driving while license invalid without financial responsibility.
Harker Heights
- Harker Heights police reported zero incidents Monday.
Lampasas
- Fraud was reported at 9:51 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East 4th Street.
- Harassment was reported at 11:47 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of College Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:08 p.m. Monday in the intersection of Park Lane and East Central Texas Expressway.
- Theft was reported at 4:06 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of North Spring Street.
- A suspicious person was reported at 6:40 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of North Chestnut Street.
- A domestic disturbance was reported at 8:38 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
