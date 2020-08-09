Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:12 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of North 2nd Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at 3:45 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 7:44 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Root Avenue,
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 11:10 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of North 4th Street and Santa Fe Plaza Drive.
Possession of child pornography was reported at 11:23 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of South 2nd Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 7:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of North Roy.
Copperas Cove
Assault of a pregnant person was reported at 2:25 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault by contact-family violence was reported at 9:11 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of John Henry Drive.
Unattended death was reported at 10:53 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Drive.
Criminal mischief inconvenience was reported at 11:31 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Randa Street.
Sexual assault of a child was reported at 3:36 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:14 p.m. leading to an arrest at 7 p.m. for possession of a controlled substance in the 300 block of North Main Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:40 p.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of Settlement Road.
Harker Heights
There was no report from the Harker Heights Police Department on Sunday.
Lampasas
A disturbance was reported at 12:10 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market 580.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 3:39 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
Suspicious person was reported at 3:50 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
A minor accident was reported at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
A minor accident was reported at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of South Key Avenue.
Fraud was reported at 12:38 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Bigham Street.
A disturbance was reported at 8:42 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.