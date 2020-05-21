Killeen
Criminal mischief was reported at 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of 38th Street.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 6:29 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Aggravated assault was reported at 5:26 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Aggravated assault was reported at 6:58 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Harrison Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:12 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of North Park Street and West Sprott Avenue.
Copperas Cove
Evading arrest was reported at 12:34 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of South First Street.
General information was reported at 4:13 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Erby Avenue.
A fleet accident was reported at 8:47 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 8:56 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Hickory Circle.
Illegal dumping was reported at 9:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 3:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A welfare concern was reported at 5:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road.
Fraud was reported at 6:26 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Mattie Drive.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 6:42 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 8:14 p.m. Wednesday for suspicion of public intoxication in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:43 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Veterans Avenue.
Harker Heights
Theft was reported at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 1:33 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of McClure Lane.
Lampasas
Suspicious activity was reported at 10:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Theft was reported at 12:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
Fraud was reported at 1:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Avenue E.
Criminal trespass was reported at 2:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of North McLean Street.
Theft was reported at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of South Chestnut Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Theft was reported at 8:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft was reported at 9:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
