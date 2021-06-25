Killeen
- Criminal mischief was reported at 12:07 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:42 a.m. Thursday in the intersection of East Dean Avenue and North 4th Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1:47 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 2 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Alexander Street.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 3 a.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of Catalina Drive.
- Theft was reported at 6:10 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:19 p.m. Thursday in the 3500 block of Ennis Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Fleetwood Drive.
- Cruelty to non-livestock was reported at 7 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Terrace Drive.
- Assault by contact was reported at 7 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Quail Circle.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 7:19 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North 10th Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:40 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of Blake Street and East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
- An unattended death was reported at 12:55 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Anderson Avenue.
- Assault by contact, family member was reported at 9:08 a.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of Sunflower Trail.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 10:32 a.m. Thursday in the intersection of West Avenue B and North Main Street.
- Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 2:16 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South Main Street.
- An arrest was made at 8:17 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of Urbantke Lane and South 19th Street on suspicion of tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:44 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Judy Lane.
Harker Heights
- Found property — a rubber ice cream cone pipe, marijuana, a homemade bong made out of a honey bottle — was reported at 8:31 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Hilltop Drive.
Lampasas
- A reckless driver was reported at 12:12 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of North Porter Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 8:55 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 2 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Plum Street.
- Theft was reported at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
- A reckless driver was reported at 6:05 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of North Key Avenue.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 6:41 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South Chestnut Street.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:20 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.