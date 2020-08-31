Killeen
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 4:15 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Violation of a parole warrant was reported at 12:25 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Sissom Road.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 2 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Blake Street and South 10th Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 3 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Violet Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 3:24 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Collins Avenue and Trimmier Road.
Assault by contact was reported at 7 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Failure to stop and give information was reported at 8:50 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Fowler Avenue and Trimmier Road.
Public intoxication was reported at 10 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Trimmier Road.
Burglary of a building was reported at 10:40 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Copperas Cove
Sexual assault of a child was reported at 10:39 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:43 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Industrial Avenue.
A welfare concern was reported at 4:16 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Donna Avenue.
Theft was reported at 7:10 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Rhonda Lee Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:16 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Reagan Avenue.
Fraud was reported at 8:36 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Avenue G.
Assault by contact was reported at 8:46 p.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of Colorado Drive.
An arrest was made at 9:16 p.m. Sunday for suspicion of continuous violence against the family in the 200 block of Judy Lane.
Forced entry was reported at 9:45 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Sunset Lane.
Harker Heights
Assault was reported at 7:38 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Harley Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:47 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of South Amy Lane.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 8:15 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:18 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Lampasas
Theft was reported at 1:04 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:14 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A domestic disturbance was reported at noon Sunday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
Harassment was reported at 2:48 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Old Georgetown Road.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 3:04 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West Fourth Street.
Theft was reported at 6:55 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
