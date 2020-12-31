Killeen
Online impersonation was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 3300 block of West Trimmier Road.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 2:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Wales Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:44 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of North 10th Street and Nolan Avenue.
Aggravated assault was reported at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Victoria Circle.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:46 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Flynn Street and Zephyr Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:10 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East Dunn Avenue and North 10th Street.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 12:44 a.m. Wednesday for suspicion of a parole violation in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 1:05 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 3:53 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Morris Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:53 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of South Fifth Street.
An arrest was made at 10 a.m. Wednesday for suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of South First Street.
72 hour parking was reported at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Bernice Circle.
Attempted burglary of a habitation was reported at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Cline Drive.
Attempted burglary of a habitation was reported at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Cline Drive.
An accident was reported at 12:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of East Business Highway 190.
A runaway was reported at 1:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Casa Drive.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 1:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of South 11th Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 2:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Allen Street.
Found property was reported at 4:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 10 block of Cove Terrace.
Assisting the Temple Police Department was reported at 4:13 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault by threat was reported at 4:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault by contact was reported at 5:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Fritz Court.
Theft was reported at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 6:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Veterans Avenue.
Attempted suicide was reported at 7:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South 19th Street.
Harker Heights
Theft was reported at 5:54 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
An arrest was made at 2:02 a.m. Thursday for suspicion of disorderly conduct in the 1200 block of Dark Wood Drive.
Lampasas
A domestic disturbance was reported at 6:21 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South Park Street.
Burglary of a business was reported at 10:02 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of South Pecan Street.
An accident was reported at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of East Fourth Street.
Harassment was reported at 2:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Avenue B.
An accident was reported at 2:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Fourth Street.
An accident was reported at 3:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
An accident was reported at 11:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of East Avenue F.
An arrest was made at 11:01 p.m. Wednesday for suspicion of Driving while intoxicated in the 1000 block of East Avenue F.
