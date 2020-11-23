Killeen
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:12 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of North College Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:13 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and French Street.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Old Farm to Market Road 440 and Ronstan Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 5 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Bonnie Drive and Pershing Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:59 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of College Street and West Avenue G.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 10:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Poage Avenue.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 10:16 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Copperas Cove
Found property was reported at 12:45 a.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of Rhodeway Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 3:26 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Main Street.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Creek Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 11:47 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Craig Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of South Seventh Street.
An arrest was made at 1:11 p.m. Sunday for possession of a controlled substance in the 1000 block of South Seventh Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 8:28 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Republic Circle.
Assault by contact was reported at 11:22 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of West Avenue B.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 11:53 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Marilyn Drive.
Harker Heights
An arrest was made at 2:16 p.m. Saturday for suspicion of theft in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6 a.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of Lakecliff Circle.
Found property was reported at 5:17 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A structure fire was reported at 7:04 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Horatio Street.
Lampasas
A suspicious person was reported at 2:23 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of North Key Avenue.
Assault was reported at 12:08 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West Farm to Market Road 580.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 12:48 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of West Avenue A.
A reckless driver was reported at 1:20 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
An arrest was made at 1:41 p.m. Sunday for a pardons and paroles warrant in the 200 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A reckless driver was reported at 2:33 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of East Avenue J.
A disturbance was reported at 5:23 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of North Key Avenue.
