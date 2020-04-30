Killeen
Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:50 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Trimmier Road and East Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Stetson Avenue.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Karen Drive.
Violation of a magistrate’s order was reported at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Tracey Circle.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Wyoming Street.
Copperas Cove
Robbery was reported at 1:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road.
An unattended death was reported at 1:43 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Deorsam Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 6:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Sherman Avenue.
Driving with an invalid license was reported at 8:44 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Wolfe Road.
A welfare concern was reported at 10:11 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Meggs Street.
Assisting the Atlanta Police Department was reported at 12:14 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A welfare concern was reported at 3:14 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Industrial Avenue.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 10:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Hackberry Street.
Harker Heights
An arrest was made at 8:33 p.m. Wednesday for an outstanding parole warrant and suspicion of theft of property in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Lampasas
A noise disturbance was reported at 12:54 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of West Fourth Street.
An accident was reported at 4:16 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of South Key Avenue.
Two arrests were made at 9:39 a.m. Wednesday for suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 400 block of South Main Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 10:29 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Barnes Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 12:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West Third Street.
Fraud was reported at 4:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South Live Oak Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 6:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Diamond Ridge Drive.
Suspicious activity was reported at 10:48 p.m. Wednesday on Acorn Street.
