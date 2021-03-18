Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Criminal warrant arrest was made at 12:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1:00 a.m. Wednesday in the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Jasper Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:49 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Theft was reported at 2:00 a.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Gateway Drive.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3500 block of Westwood Drive.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 12:51 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of Elkins Avenue and North W.S. Young Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Westover Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Carlisle Street.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 8:10 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of Adams Avenue and North Fort Hood Street.
Forgery was reported at 8:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 3800 block of Frigate Drive.
Vehicle theft was reported at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Copperas Cove
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:00 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North 23rd Street.
An arrest was made at 12:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North 23rd Street on suspicion of sexual assault of a minor, rape 2nd degree.
An arrest was made at 3:23 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Amthor Avenue on suspicion of a robbery, terroristic threat.
Terroristic threat was reported at 8:27 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Bronc Drive.
Sexual assault of a child was reported at 8:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue.
Theft, criminal mischief was reported at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 9:44 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:02 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Sorrell Drive.
An accident was reported at 11:11 a.m. Wednesday in the intersection of FM 2657 and U.S. Highway 190.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:18 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Hackberry Street.
An accident was reported at 2:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 2:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Robertstown Road.
An accident was reported at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Sexual assault was reported at 4:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Vehicle theft was reported at 6:13 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Cove Terrace.
Mail theft was reported at 7:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Myra Lou Avenue.
A welfare concern was reported at 7:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South 17th Street.
Assault by contact, family violence was reported at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of West Avenue B.
Possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, alcoholic beverage in a vehicle was reported at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Georgetown Road.
An arrest was made at 11:18 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Georgetown Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram.
Harker Heights
Vehicle burglary was reported at 8:00 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Rosewood Drive.
Lampasas
An accident was reported at 5:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East 4th Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 9:27 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Suspicious activity was reported at 11:11 a.m. Wednesday on Picadilly Circle.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:21 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of South Chestnut Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 12:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West 2nd Street.
