Killeen
Deadly conduct was reported at 12:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Bishop Drive.
Interference with the duties of a public servant was reported at 12:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of 14th Street.
Stalking was reported at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Dean Avenue.
Aggravated assault was reported at 4:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Dean Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Sutton Drive and Trimmier Road.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of North College Street.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 8:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 11:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Gilmer Street.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 1:32 a.m. Wednesday for suspicion of criminal mischief in the 700 block of Constitution Drive.
An arrest was made at 6:01 a.m. Wednesday for suspicion of obstructing the highway or another passageway in the 900 block of Edwards Street.
An arrest was made at 8:17 a.m. Wednesday for suspicion of assault with bodily injury in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 9:19 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 10:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:58 a.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Ashley Drive.
Theft was reported at 2:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Judy Lane.
A runaway return was reported at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of South 19th Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 2:56 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Avenue D.
Theft of service was reported at 4:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 4:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Martin Luther King Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Gloria Circle.
An animal bite was reported at 6:43 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Little Street.
An accident was reported at 7:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Vernice Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Wigeon Way.
Harker Heights
Theft was reported at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Found property was reported at 11:27 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Kathey Road.
An arrest was made at 2:23 p.m. Wednesday for an outstanding warrant in the 500 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Yuma Trail.
Theft was reported at 6:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Cardinal Lane.
Lampasas
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:23 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of East Avenue F.
An arrest was made at 1:03 p.m. Wednesday for a Lampasas Police Department warrant in the 400 block of East Fourth Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 1:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A reckless driver was reported at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Fraud was reported at 3:54 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 5:47 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of West Second Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.