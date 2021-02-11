Killeen
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:16 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Tank Destroyer Boulevard and Rancier Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:37 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Shady Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:23 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Abercrombie Drive and Zephyr Road.
A recovered vehicle was reported at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 6:48 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East Avenue B and North 10th Street.
Copperas Cove
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 5:08 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 5:10 a.m. Wednesday for suspicion of hindering apprehension or prosecution in the 400 block of West Business Highway 190.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 8:17 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of South 25th Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 10:13 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court.
Stalking was reported at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Robertson Avenue.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 10:19 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Laura Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Fairbanks Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 10:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Hackberry Street.
An accident was reported at 12:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Fraud was reported at 2:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of North Third Street.
An accident was reported at 3:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
An accident was reported at 4:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Robertson Avenue.
Attempted suicide was reported at 4:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Judy Lane.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 4:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Randa Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Amthor Avenue.
An arrest was made at 11:41 p.m. Wednesday while assisting the Austin Pardon and Parole office in the 1200 block of Amthor Avenue.
Harker Heights
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Valley Road.
An arrest was made at 11:07 p.m. Wednesday for suspicion of assault and outstanding warrants in the 900 block of Lemonwood Drive.
Lampasas
Harassment was reported at 9:07 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Fraud was reported at 4:58 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Naruna Road.
Theft was reported at 9:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South Rice Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 11:56 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Avenue E.
