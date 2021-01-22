Killeen
Aggravated assault was reported at midnight Thursday in the 2200 block of Barry Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:15 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Solicitation by pedestrians was reported at 9 a.m. Thursday at the intersection East Central Texas Expressway and South W.S. Young Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:20 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Saddle Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 10:37 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Dean Avenue and North 10th Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 11:52 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Azalea Drive.
Debit or credit card abuse was reported at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of East Sprott Avenue.
Shoplifting was reported at 3 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 3:18 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 4 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Second Street.
A Killeen city ordinance was reported at 5:53 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of North Gilmer Street and West Avenue D.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 7:45 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:17 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Park Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 8:33 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of North Fort Hood Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A city warrant was reported at 11 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North Second Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:54 p.m. Thursday in the 3200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
A vehicle approached by an authorized emergency vehicle was reported at 6:28 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Credit and debit card abuse was reported at 7:22 a.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Cline Drive.
Theft of service was reported at 8:11 a.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
Entrance on property owned by another was reported at 11:31 a.m. Thursday in the 4100 block of Wine Cup Road.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:34 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of West Avenue B.
A welfare concern was reported at 11:49 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Assisting the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office was reported at 12:18 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 12:21 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Mattie Drive.
Two arrests were made at 12:31 p.m. Thursday for suspicion of arrest warrants for mail theft in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 1:40 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South Main Street.
Fraud was reported at 2:53 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 4 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of South 11th Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 4:41 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Bowden Avenue.
Forgery was reported at 9:49 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Wolfe Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:26 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Joe’s Road.
Harker Heights
Assault was reported at 9:15 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Lampasas
Suspicious activity was reported at 7:09 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of East Third Street.
Theft was reported at 8:51 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Suspicious activity was reported at 3:01 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
An arrest was made at 3:58 p.m. Thursday for suspicion of a Lampasas County warrant in the 900 block of East Third Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:37 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of West Third Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 6:44 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 6:56 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Suspicious activity was reported at 7:34 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West Avenue E.
Theft was reported at 9:12 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of East Fourth Street.
Fraud was reported at 9:45 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Sunrise Hills.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:51 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
An arrest was made at 11:21 p.m. Thursday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
