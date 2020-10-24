Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported at 12:01 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Houston Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:14 a.m. Friday in the 2600 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 2;15 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Aggravated assault was reported at 2:23 p.m. Friday in the 2900 block of Cheaney Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:48 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Burglary of a habitation no forced entry was reported at 4 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of North Second Street.
Theft misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 4 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Wells Street.
Deadly conduct discharges firearm towards habitation, building, person was reported at 6:09 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Bluebonnet Drive.
Burglary of habitation intent to commit other felony was reported at 7 p.m. Friday in the 1400 Van Zanten Court.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of East G Avenue and North 10th Street.
Copperas Cove
Sexual assault was reported at 12;23 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest was made at 5:12 a.m. Friday with assistance from another agency for assault with bodily injury in the 200 block of West Truman Avenue.
An accident was reported at 7:39 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of North First Street.
Welfare concern was reported at 9:10 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Theft except vehicle was reported at 10:17 a.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Post Oak Drive.
An accident was reported at 10:53 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of East Avenue D.
Terroristic threat and criminal trespass was reported at 11:58 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Welfare concern was reported at 12:31 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Whitney Drive.
Attempted burglary of habitation was reported at 12:46 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Carothers Street.
Accident was reported at 1:49 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Welfare concern was reported 2:34 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Miles Street.
An arrest was made at 2:51 p.m. Friday for an arrest warrant for theft and theft in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 4:02 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Sexual assault was reported at 4:04 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Assault with bodily injury-family violence was reported at 5:29 p.m. Friday in the 30 block of Edgemere Court.
Theft was reported at 6:05 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of North First Street.
Welfare concern was reported at 8:13 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Lariat Circle.
An arrest was made at 9:38 p.m. Friday for assault with bodily injury-family violence safe keeping in the 400 block of West Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department doesn’t release blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:25 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of South Key Avenue.
Disturbance was reported at 7:36 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Avenue D.
Forgery was reported at 11:29 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
Reckless driver was reported at 11:48 a.m. Friday on North U.S. Highway 183.
A major accident was reported at 1:03 p.m. Friday with one injury in the 300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Disturbance was reported at 2:57 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
Fraud was reported at 3:27 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
Disturbance was reported at 5:33 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Main Street.
Reckless driver was reported at 8:46 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
