Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Possession of a controlled substance group 1 was reported at 1:44 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Copperas Cove
Fraudulent use/possession identifying information was reported at 7:13 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Drive.
Unlawful restraint was reported at 8:14 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Little Street leading to an arrest at 8:29 a.m. for resisting arrest/search/transport and public intoxication in the 900 block of Edwards Street.
Fleet accident was reported at 8:20 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Credit card abuse and theft was reported at 8:24 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of North Main Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:25 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of North 7th Street.
General information was reported at 12:52 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 2:07 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of North Drive.
Welfare concern was reported at 3 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Welfare concern was reported at 4;12 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of South 27th Street.
Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Lubbock Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:44 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Cove Terrace.
Indecency with a child-sexual contact was reported at 7:33 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence and emergency medical detention was reported at 8:55 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:48 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Lamont Street.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 10:53 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 10:57 p.m. Monday in the 700 block Constitution Drive.
An arrest was made at 11:06 p.m. Monday for an arrest warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest/search/transport, Copperas Cove Municipal Court warrant of arrest for failure to maintain financial responsibility, Copperas Cove Municipal Court Capias of two counts of expired registration, and failure to display drivers license in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
An arrest was made at 11:31 p.m. Monday for public intoxication in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
Harker Heights
Theft was reported to have occurred between the hours of 6:57 and 7:29 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Forgery- to defraud or harm of another was reported at 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported to have occurred between the hours of 8:17 a.m. and 6:48 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Cynthia Drive.
Lampasas
Suspicious activity was reported at 10:18 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of East 3rd Street.
Assault was reported at 12:12 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of East Avenue H.
An arrest was made at 12:43 p.m. Monday for two counts of burglary of habitation with the intent to commit assault and injury to elderly individual in the 1600 block of East. Avenue H.
Theft was reported at 7:04 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Mill Street.
Suspicious person was reported at 7:06 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Dent Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:40 p.m. at the intersection of Sue Ann Drive and Del Norte Street.
