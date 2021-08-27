Killeen
- Burglary of a habitation was reported at midnight Thursday in the 100 block of East Elms Road.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at midnight Thursday in the 1500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Interference with emergency request for assistance was reported at 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Dimple Street.
- Assault by contact was reported at 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 3:52 a.m. Thursday in the intersection of Lowes Boulevard and Trimmier Road.
- Shoplifting was reported at 9 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Littering was reported at 11:01 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Dimple Street.
- Theft was reported at noon Thursday in the 2000 block of Trimmier Road.
- Possession of marijuana over 4 ounces was reported at 5:57 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Skylark Circle.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 6 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Andover Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:46 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of West Elms Road.
Copperas Cove
- Assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 3:57 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Assault with bodily injury, family violence, choking was reported at 2:03 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Truman Avenue.
- Theft was reported at 3:42 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Edwards Street.
- Assault by contact, family violence was reported at 4:56 p.m. Thursday in the 4100 block of Shasta Road.
- Indecent assault was reported at 4:53 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- An arrest was made at 5:02 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Arson was reported at 5:04 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
- Assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 9:28 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North 5th Street.
Harker Heights
- An aggravated robbery was reported at 9 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of South Ann Boulevard.
Lampasas
- Assault was reported at 8:40 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 11:57 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 3:54 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
- Fraud was reported at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South Spring Street.
- A disturbance was reported at 10:51 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of West Avenue B.
