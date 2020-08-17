Killeen
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 12:01 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Attas Avenue.
Evading arrest with a vehicle was reported at 3:21 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of South W.S. Young Drive and Sunny Lane.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 5 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Fort Hood Street and Hallmark Avenue.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 5:01 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Janis Drive.
A terroristic threat was reported at 5:15 a.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Basset Drive.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 6 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Brock Drive.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 9:01 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Franz Drive.
Burglary of a building was reported at 9:02 a.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Old Farm to Market Road 440.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 11:32 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of 14th Street.
Copperas Cove
Emergency medical detention was reported at 1:24 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Bridle Drive.
An arrest was made at 7 a.m. Sunday for suspicion of escape from custody, criminal mischief and assault of a family or house member in the 200 block of South Seventh Street.
Harassment was reported at 9:45 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Allen Street.
Fraud was reported at 10:14 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Zarley Drive.
An accident involving damage to the vehicle was reported at 10:21 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North First Street.
Safekeeping was reported at 11:18 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 11:43 a.m. Sunday for suspicion of assault with bodily injury in the 1200 block of East Business Highway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Bermuda Street.
Harker Heights
Fraud was reported at 7:34 a.m. Aug. 7 in the 1400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported at 1 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of South Amy Lane.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:08 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest was made at 9:15 p.m. Friday for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in the 1900 block of Verna Lee Boulevard.
An arrest was made at 9:34 p.m. Friday for suspicion of possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a firearm in the 1900 block of Verna Lee Boulevard.
Burglary of a habitation and criminal mischief were reported at 12:52 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Dove Lane.
Reckless bodily injury was reported at 12:39 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Tye Valley Road.
An arrest was made at 7:30 a.m. Sunday for suspicion of assault causing bodily injury in the 100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Arapaho Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Tomahawk Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Little Turtle Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Tomahawk Drive.
Lampasas
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 4:38 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of East Fourth Street.
An accident was reported at 10:08 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive and South U.S. Highway 281.
An accident was reported at 3:39 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of South Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:09 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:47 p.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of South U.S. Highway 183.
A reckless driver was reported at 7:49 p.m. Sunday on South Key Avenue.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Suspicious activity was reported at 9:57 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of South Chestnut Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:10 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
