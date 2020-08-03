Killeen
Assault by contact was reported at 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3600 block of Basset Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 1:23 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and Massey Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 3:24 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and Medical Drive.
Failure to stop and give information was reported at 9:40 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and Stewart Street.
Driving with an invalid license was reported at 9:46 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 1:02 a.m. Sunday for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in the 700 block of North Third Street.
An arrest was made at 1:19 a.m. Sunday for Copperas Cove Municipal Court warrants in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 2 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Avenue F.
Assisting the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office was reported at 5:25 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South Fourth Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:40 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Wagon Train Circle.
Assault by contact was reported at 1:59 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Anderson Avenue.
Theft was reported at 2:17 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harassment was reported at 8:12 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Dryden Avenue.
An arrest was reported at 8:21 p.m. Sunday for suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon at the intersection of South 13th Street and West Avenue E.
An arrest was made at 8:46 p.m. Sunday for suspicion of interference with an emergency phone call and assault by contact in the 2000 block of East Business Highway.
An accident was reported at 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Avenue D and East Business Highway 190.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 10:23 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of North Main Street.
Harker Heights
There was no report from the Harker Heights Police Department on Monday.
Lampasas
A suspicious person was reported at 2:23 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market Road 580.
A suspicious person was reported at 3:59 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Avenue B.
Criminal trespass was reported at 12:28 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of West First Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 1:28 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of North Key Avenue.
Fraud was reported at 2:32 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A reckless driver was reported at 3:01 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A runaway was reported at 5:35 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Suspicious activity was reported at 5:52 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
A traffic hazard was reported at 7:46 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of West North Avenue.
Theft was reported at 10:06 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Assault was reported at 10:14 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of East Avenue G.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:52 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.