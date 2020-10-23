Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Criminal mischief was reported at 1 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of North Gray Street.
Possession of marijuana under two ounces was reported at 7:28 p.m. at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South WS Young Drive.
City warrant was reported at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Attas Avenue and North 16th Street.
Duty on striking Highway fixture landscape was reported at 9 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Grey Fox Trail.
Assault by contact was reported at 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Root Avenue.
Copperas Cove
Accident was reported at 1:21 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Constitution Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 2:58 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Business 190.
Theft was reported at 10:49 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Georgetown Road.
Welfare concern was reported at 12:46 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Nelson Drive.
Assault by contact family-violence was reported at 1:21 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 3:26 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Letzke Circle.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 3:58 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of South 11th Street.
Runaway was reported at 4:43 p.m. Thursday and was returned at 8:16 p.m. in the 300 block of Janelle Drive.
Welfare concern was reported at 8:52 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Carothers Street.
Harker Heights
Harassment was reported at 9:48 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East Knights Way.
Runaway was reported at 4 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Olive Lane.
Indecency with a child sexual contact was reported at 5:36 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of West Robin Lane.
Failure to maintain financial responsibility/ expired operators license was reported at 12:59 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Assault causes bodily injury family member was reported at 3:54 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Mockingbird Lane.
Lampasas
Noise disturbance was reported at 12:20 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of South Western Street.
An arrest was made at 4:22 a.m. for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence in the 300 block of North Ridge Street.
Protective order violation was reported at 9:48 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
Fraud was reported at 10:47 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of West Farm to Market 580.
A minor accident was reported at 12:13 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Deb Lynn Avenue and Chevy Way.
A major accident was reported at 12:33 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of East 4th Street.
Assault was reported at 2:07 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Fraud was reported at 2:09 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Hereford Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 2:11 p.m. Thursday on Snell Drive.
Theft was reported at 2:28 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Mill Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 3:52 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Gamel Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:52 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of South US Highway 281.
Reckless driver was reported at 6:17 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of North Key Avenue.
Reckless driver was reported at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of South US Highway 183.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:04 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market 580.
Suspicious person was reported at 10:41 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of McLean Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 10:50 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block East 2nd Street.
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.