Killeen
- City warrant for another agency was reported at 2:05 a.m. Friday in the intersection of Hereford Lane and West Elms Road.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 4:30 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Park Street.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 8 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Dahlia Court.
- City warrant for Killeen PD was reported at 8:32 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of East E Avenue.
- Criminal arrest warrant for another agency was reported at 11:03 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of North Twin Creek Drive.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 11:55 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 1:57 p.m. Friday in the 3400 block of Barcelona Drive.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 3:01 p.m. Friday in the intersection of Hall Avenue and North 16th Street.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 3:27 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Theft was reported at 5:50 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Criminal warrant arrest was reported at 6:08 p.m. Friday in the intersection of East Jasper Drive and Trimmier Road.
- Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 3200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Copperas Cove
- Theft was reported at 9:04 a.m. Friday in the 2600 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Theft of service, criminal mischief was reported at 11:49 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
- A warrant arrest was made at 12:04 p.m. Friday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Manufacture, delivery of a controlled substance was reported at 3:03 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Accident involving damage to a vehicle was reported at 3:10 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of East Avenue D.
- Accident involving damage to a vehicle was reported at 3:15 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An arrest was made at 5:21 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Constitution on charges of evading arrest, failure to identify.
- Theft was reported at 5:50 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An arrest was made at 6:16 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of West Avenue B on charges of driving while intoxicated, possession of an open container, and assault causing bodily injury.
- Theft was reported at 6:58 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Lutheran Church Road.
- Public lewdness was reported at 8:52 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Harker Heights
- Harker Heights police reports were not available Saturday.
Lampasas
- Criminal mischief was reported at 12:27 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of West Third Street.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:22 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Fourth Street.
- A domestic disturbance was reported at 2:24 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Campbell Street.
- Assault by threat was reported at 2:53 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of East Avenue J.
- A reckless driver was reported at 4:23 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of East F.M. 580.
- Theft was reported at 7:35 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of East Third Street.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 8:07 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Avenue J.
- A suspicious person was reported at 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of College Street.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:51 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of West F.M. 580.
- An arrest was made at 11:22 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue on charges of possession of a controlled substance under 28 grams and possession of marijuana.
- An arrest was made at 11:22 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue on charges of failure to identify fugitive, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, and an outstanding Travis County warrant.
