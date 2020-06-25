Killeen
Aggravated assault was reported at 12:34 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Atkinson Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Botanical Drive.
Harassment by threat was reported at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Andover Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of Madison Drive.
Debit card abuse was reported at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 2:18 p.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of Lake Road.
Shoplifting was reported at 3:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 4:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Trimmier Road.
Aggravated assault was reported at 8:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Gray Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Bluebonnet Drive.
Copperas Cove
Possession of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle was reported at 11:28 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North First Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 11:42 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Blanket Drive.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 11:49 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North Seventh Street.
An arrest was made at 4:25 p.m. Wednesday for suspicion of robbery and assault with bodily injury in the 400 block of Williams Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of North Fifth Street.
Fraud was reported at 6:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Randa Street.
Theft was reported at 8:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North First Street.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 8:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Bermuda Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of South Third Street.
Harker Heights
Driving with an invalid license was reported at 3:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest was made at 12:38 a.m. Thursday for an outstanding warrant in the 600 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 5:08 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of South Amy Lane.
Lampasas
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 3:43 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 11:26 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Casbeer Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 11:53 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Riverview Drive.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Willis Street.
Assault was reported at 3:56 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A reckless driver was reported at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of North Ridge Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 5:47 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of South U.S. Highway 183.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:29 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
